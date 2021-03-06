Improv Against Mankind

Hey, you know that card game? The really awful (fun) one that makes you cringe and laugh at the same time? Yeah, that one. Well, we’re bringing it to life in a show we’re calling “Improv Against Mankind!”

Here’s how it works:

The host of the show will hold up a “Black Card,” and then you type a line from a “White Card” into the chat box. The host will pick the one they like best and then we’ll create a scene based on that.

Oh, and it you don’t have the game, you can just type in a line that you think best completes the card. (We won’t tell.)

(Don’t worry, we’re leaving out the more…. problematic…. Black Cards. We want this to be fun for EVERYONE.)

So, grab those cards, and join us for this hilarious show every Saturday in March at 8pm. You’ll find us on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Just search for “Improv Chattanooga.”

* This show is rated TV-MA. People under 18 probably shouldn’t watch. (You’ve been warned!)

* Again, you don’t have to have the game to play, but, it’s a great game, and cheap, so, if you want to pick up a copy, that’s cool by us. (Most any similar game will work as well.)

* Show starts at 8pm Eastern Time.

* BYOB. Surely you have something in the house.

* It’s Free! (Donations always welcome at @Improv-Chattanooga on Venmo)