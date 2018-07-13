Improv Movie Night: 70’s Horror!
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Education & LearningCredit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Concerts & Live Music3’s Company
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsNick Fagan: Making Authority
-
Saturday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Heroes Run/Walk
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKathy Veazey and John Rawlston
-
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White Piano Brunch
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with Jimmy Dormire on the Patio
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
-
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicModest Mouse
Tuesday
-
This & ThatExtended Cavern Experience
-
Charity & Fundraisers5th Annual Drives for Live Golf Tournament
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningLeveraging Social Media for Business
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningThe Lesser Known History of Chattanooga: A Walking Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicWine Wednesday with Zechariah Dallas
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth