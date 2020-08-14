Improv "Movie" Night is back!

Every Friday in August, our Improvisers will create a movie right before your eyes, using nothing more than your suggest of a movie Genre and Title!

Will it be a romance? A spy-thriller? A gritty docu-drama about the Colombian Cartels that Craftily Conceal Cocaine in the Cloaca's of Crocodiles?

We don’t know!

The only way to find out is to watch… And you can watch for FREE from the comfort of your own home. Just join us on our Twitch Channel at 8 pm, and put your suggestions for a Genre and a Title in the comments. We’ll pick one of each from the suggestion given and then we’ll create that complete, never before seen movie on the spot!

Here’s the details:

Rating: PG-13

Day: Every Friday in August

Time: 8pm ET (USA)

Channel: https://twitch.tv/improvchattanooga

BYOB: Sure. It’s your house. Drink what you want.

Popcorn: Again, it’s your house. Make some.

Screen Size: Why are you doing this? Just watch on whatever you have that can get Twitch.