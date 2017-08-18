Show is at 8:00pm (Doors open at 7:30pm)

Improv Showdown is our newest show, featuring a competition between two teams of our improvisors, each of which is lead by a Team Captain from the audience!

In each round of the Showdown, teams will challenge each other to various Short or Long Form Improv games. Then a “winner” will be chosen by audience applause. At the end of the night, the team what won the most rounds gets to take home the soon to be coveted, but as yet un-named Improv Showdown Trophy!

The games played will change every week, but here’s a small sample of what you might see:

New Choice - Actors start their scene, but whenever the bell rings, they have to back up and redo the last thing they just said or did.

Family Dinner - We get someone from the audience and they cast the actors as family members that they would normally have dinner with. The audience member rings a bell when an actor does something in character, and honks a horn when they do something out of character. (Yeah, it’s complicated, but hilarious.)

ABC - Think you know your alphabet? Our actors usually don’t! In this game, each line of the scene has to start with the next letter of the alphabet. (It’s a lot harder than it sounds.)

Fill In The Blanks - Before the show, we have the audience write words and phrases on slips of paper. During this game, the actors open those slips and read what’s on them into the scene. Once it’s a part of the scene, the actors have to make it make sense.

Return Desk - One actor is returning an item to the local Big Box store.The catch is, they have no idea what it is they are returning!

So, grab your friends and join us for the weekly Improv Showdown!