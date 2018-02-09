Improv Showdown
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningStill Life Painting Boot Camp with Melissa Hefferlin
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningValentine’s Card Making Social
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
ComedyMutzie
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Thursday
-
Education & LearningRyan Gravel Lecture – Where We Want to Live
-
Education & LearningTerrariums: A Whole Garden Contained
-
This & ThatYoung Professionals Afterhours
-
Education & LearningBikepacking 101
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicSteep Canyon Rangers
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Theater & DanceClogging Happy Hour
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Saturday
-
This & ThatCupid’s Chase 5k and 10k
-
This & ThatValenPAWS!
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyValentine's Cork Succulent Wreath
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyNativity Rising Artists: The Transfigured Flute's Esprit
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Von Wamps
-
Concerts & Live MusicNancy Westmoreland
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
This & ThatI Just Want to Be a Zombie 8k
-
Theater & DanceRomeo & Juliet
Monday
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningArchaeology Lecture
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessBreak Your New Year's Resolution For Lasting Success
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-