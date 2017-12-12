Improv Student Showcase
First Draft Theater 1800 Rossville Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicGene Ingram, Midnight Promise, Jamal Traub
-
Theater & DanceLast Stop Till Christmas
-
Concerts & Live MusicLew Card
-
Theater & DanceThe Muse of Fire Project: New Plays
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Reese & Rosser Band
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatWreath and centerpiece workshop
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsJanice Schmidt Trunk Show
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMountain Creek House Fire
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntroduction to Paper Cutting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceBeauty and The Beast
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicNeedtobreathe – All The Feels Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery presents "Mindset Mojo for Happiness in 2018"
-
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Mindset Mojo for Happiness in 2018"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music MarketsHoliday Market in Miller Plaza
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessThe Chattery Presents "Gifts, Pampering & Fun!"
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsInterference: Solo Show By Damien Crisp
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkThe Chattery Presents "DIY Holiday Gifts: Simple Syrup"
-