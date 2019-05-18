It's Dinner and a Comedy Showdown! That's right, once again, Fūd Vybez will be at the venue before the show!

Come see Improv comics battle Stand-up comedians in a winner take all competition! Here's how it works:

Each Stand up will do a 7-minute set. Then our team of crack improvisors will take the stage to do a series of scenes based on that comic's set.

Then, at the end of the night, you vote wth your applause as to who was funniest. Who'll win? Let's do the math:

Hilarious Comics + Hilarious Improv = The Big Winner is YOU.

So, come join us for one of the best shows ever to grace a Chattanooga stage, Improv Vs Stand Up!

Stand up comedy featuring

Collin Shephard, Atlanta

Andrew Stein, Atlanta

Gabe Davis, Austin

Ethan McFall, Chattanooga

And your headliner...

Allie Johns, Greenville

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

(Lineup subject to change.)

Improv Comedy Featuring the cast of Improv Chattanooga!

Tickets: $10 in Advance, $15 day of show, $5 for students

* This event is rated a Hard R! No one under 18 admitted!

* Alcohol won't be sold on site, but this event is BYOB and there will be concessions for sale. Pre-order your ticket online and get a FREE Small Popcorn when you arrive!

Please note, the venue is no longer permitted to admit dogs due to insurance reasons.