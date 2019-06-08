The Impurity w/ Age Of Deception, Pluto's Advantage, & At Odds With The Knight

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Impurity from Buffalo NY will be stopping at Music Box Ziggy's Chattanooga TN this summer w/

Age of Deception

https://www.facebook.com/ageofdeceptionmusic/

Pluto's advantage

https://www.facebook.com/Plutos-advantage-767511316702800/

At Odds With The Knight

https://www.facebook.com/AtOddsWithTheKnight/

Doors open 6PM - $5 Cover - 21+

The Impurity

https://www.facebook.com/TheImpurityOfficial/

https://www.theimpurityofficial.com/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dkISN8OvhzddJlOHdjgxN

https://theimpurity.bandcamp.com/

