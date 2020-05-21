In the Office with Judith Pedersen-Benn

In the Office with… is a new series from The Chattery to provide valuable information and resources in short, free 30 minute sessions.

This session is with Judith Pedersen-Benn, a counselor, teacher and trauma guide, and will explore reducing your response to stress with mind-body techniques. Mind-Body techniques offer a powerful, effective combination of research-based healing therapies to help you deal with life changes, stress, and illness.

Effective research-proven skills include meditation, guided imagery, autogenic training, breathwork, movement, and journaling. Benefits of Mind-Body techniques include decreased depression and anxiety, better coping skills, enhanced immune system function. During this presentation two of the skills will be presented.

This online event is in partnership with The Chattery and Welcome Home of Chattanooga.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/240872060562845/

About the teacher:

Judith Pedersen-Benn, MS, CADC, CHT, currently has a private practice centered on integrative and holistic counseling, organizational change, and trauma resolution services. She works with individuals, groups and organizations as they explore how to make positive changes, overcome self-defeating patterns, and integrate practices that encourage balance and wellness. Judith has pursued post-graduate training in clinical hypnosis, art and movement therapy, Jungian dream analysis, somatic experiencing (SA), and emotional freedom techniques (EFT). For the past thirty years she has worked as a counselor, teacher, and organizational consultant. She incorporates her understanding of the reciprocal and relational nature of life into her professional practice and her work for peace and justice.

As a long-time faculty member for the Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM), Judith participates in the Professional Training programs; Healing the wounds of War; Native American workshops; Global Trauma Relief in Haiti, New Orleans and Cedar Rapids. In addition, she provides Clinical Supervision for the Center’s Certification program and she is a former Adjunct Faculty member for Saybrook University.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

For details about our refund and class cancellation policy, visit our FAQs: www.thechattery.org/faqs.