In The Studio with Hollie Chastain

You are invited to join us for an up close, fun, and informative afternoon with artist, Hollie Chastain, broadcast live from her studio in Chattanooga, TN. Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited.

Join us from anywhere in the world! Event is held via ZOOM meetings

.Hollie is an award winning artist, designer, illustrator, and author, who will talk about her path to collage as a medium and will demonstrate the multiple ways that she works on different collage pieces. In addition, she will be working on a larger piece that is currently in progress in her studio.

Q&A will be encouraged throughout the session so bring your questions! Unable to make this date? No problem. All registrants will be sent a recording of the event to watch later so go ahead and sign up!

https://townsendatelier.com/product/10207/

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation. One day prior to the event, we will email you a link to join the ZOOM event. Interested but can't make the date? You can still register and receive a recording of the event to watch later. A link to the recording will be sent a few days after the live event. All events will be held EST.