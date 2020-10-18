In The Studio With Cindy Procious

You are invited to join us for this up close, fun, and informative afternoon with artist, Cindy Procious broadcast live from her studio in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited. Join us from anywhere in the world!

Cindy is a master at painting highly realistic paintings, many of which are paintings of food. For this event, Cindy will be painting donuts from start to finish so you can watch her process, her technique and listen to her tips and inspiration. Q&A will be encouraged throughout the session so bring your questions! Unable to make this date? No problem, all registrants will be sent a recording of the event to watch later.

Tickets: $35 Register here

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation. One day prior to the event, we will email you a link to join the ZOOM event. Interested but can't make the date? You can still register and receive a recording of the event to watch later. A link to the recording will be sent a few days after the live event. All events will be held EST.

ABOUT CINDY

Cindy Procious, born in 1965, is a contemporary American Realist painter. Recognized for her highly detailed paintings executed in the time-honored techniques of the Old Masters, her work is crafted with elaborate underpaintings and then built upon with layers of glazes and color – the final effect is both intricate and delicate. With a keen eye for color, composition, and light, her paintings are a blend of a devout appreciation for artistic tradition and a contemporary aesthetic sensibility.

A member of the American Society of Portrait Artists & Oil Painters of America, and the mother of three, Procious is married to Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Clay Bennett. Along with their menagerie of rescued animals, they live in Chattanooga, TN.