In The Studio With Mia Bergeron

You are invited to join us for an up close, fun, and informative afternoon with artist, Mia Bergeron broadcast live from her studio in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited. Join us from anywhere in the world!

Mia is an internationally recognized painter who is known for the way in which she expertly captures light and mood. Over the past few years, she has incorporated fire and flames into her subject matter. Recently she completed a massive 15' x 8' painting of flames for a commission.

For this event Mia will be demonstrating her technique for painting flames so that you can watch her process, her technique and listen to her tips and inspiration. She will also be giving a brief Powerpoint presentation about artists and artwork that influences and inspires her. Q&A will be encouraged throughout the session so bring your questions! Unable to make this date? No problem, all registrants will be sent a recording of the event to watch later.

https://townsendatelier.com/product/in-the-studio-with-mia-bergeron/

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation. One day prior to the event, we will email you a link to join the ZOOM event. Interested but can't make the date? You can still register and receive a recording of the event to watch later. A link to the recording will be sent a few days after the live event.