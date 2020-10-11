In The Studio with Sean Cheetham + Kate Zambrano

You are invited to join us for this up close, fun, and informative afternoon with artists Sean Cheetham and Kate Zambrano broadcast live from their Los Angeles, CA studio.  Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited.

Sean and Kate are each accomplished portrait artists that have vastly different styles and approaches to developing a drawing.  This a chance to watch the artists side by side at work, to ask questions, and to learn more about their process, inspiration, techniques, and tips.   Art lovers, students, artists or just the plain curious are all welcome!   Plenty of time will be set aside for Q & A.  

Unable to make this date? No problem, everyone who registers will receive a recording of the event to watch later.

https://townsendatelier.com/product/in-the-studio-with-sean-cheetham-kate-zambrano/

