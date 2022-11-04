In-Town Gallery 48th Holiday Show

× Expand Judy Jones More Peace, Please

The seasons are changing and so is artwork at In-Town Gallery! It’s the 48th Holiday Show featuring the latest creations of ITG's fine artists and artisans--painters, photographers, jewelers, potters, sculptors and woodworkers. From the collectible to the whimsical, from wall sculpture to Christmas tree ornaments, paintings to earrings, the artists at In-Town Gallery offer a wide variety of items perfect for the holiday season. Beginning with a reception Friday, November 4th (5-8pm), the show will be on display through November 30th.

Jewelry is popular this time of year, and Barbara Murnan, Eleanor Goodson and Carol Ott have many unique designs to delight the eye. Their work is carefully crafted from the finest materials and informed by an inspired sense of design. The sculptures of Denice Bizot can be fanciful and beautiful by turn, and the pottery creations of Laurie Graham and Jonathan Clardy are art that you use every day. Bill Johnson and Roger Harvey work in wood, cutting, joining, turning and shaping it into heirloom pieces of furniture, bowls, boxes and lamps. Mary Beth McClure and Sean Price create with flameworked glass, creating pieces of radiant beauty. The painters at In-Town Gallery are too numerous to mention individually but landscapes, abstracts, florals, figures and still-lifes hang in a dazzling range of styles.

This season In-Town Gallery has something for everyone on your holiday gift list. There are handmade tree ornaments, paintings that can redefine a room or beautifully crafted jewelry to enhance your sense of style. Everything is created by local artists.

In-Town Gallery is a cooperative gallery located on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue. We are open weekdays 11-6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays) and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Our artists offer a diverse range of original art and fine craft, including paintings in various media, sculpture, flame-worked glass, pottery, works in wood and metal, jewelry and fine art photography. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Would you like to be a member of In-Town Gallery? If you are an experienced artist or work in fine craft and have a body of gallery quality work, we invite you to apply for membership. You can find the admission process on our website or better yet, come by In-Town Gallery and talk with the artists. They will be happy to answer any questions and get you started on the path to membership.