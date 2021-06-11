Inappropriate Tea Party

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Inappropriate Tea Party 

This is a totally beginner friendly paint class. So if you want to learn to paint this ever so sweet and EASY Lilly Pulitzer-esque print and get out a little frustration, this is for you. If you are tired of being a perfect lil lady (or gent)… just say to hell with it.

All supplies included. 18 and up only please.

Please note: Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

