Inappropriate Tea Party - ONLINE CLASS

Inappropriate Tea Party

This is going to be a totally beginner friendly paint class. So if you want to learn to paint this ever so sweet and EASY Lilly Pulitzer-esque print and get out a little frustration, this is for you. If you are tired of being a perfect lil lady (or gent)...just say to hell with it.

Supplies needed below. Please try to buy locally if possible from Art Creations.

  • canvas
  • paint brushes - various sizes
  • acrylic craft paints (red, white, aqua, black)
  • sharpie or black paint marker
  • plate or palette for mixing
  • jar of water
  • a foul mouth (optional)

18 and up only please.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

