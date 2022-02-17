Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Lecture

× Expand Provided by Eric Anderson Historian Eric Anderson will speak for the inaugural Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture at Southern Adventist University.

Southern Adventist University’s honors program, Southern Scholars, welcomes historian Eric Anderson, PhD, as presenter for the first Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture. A specialist in United States history, Anderson will explore how society approaches an imperfect past and flawed heroes. All are invited to the free talk on February 17 at 7 p.m. in Southern’s Ackerman Auditorium on the second floor of Mabel Wood Hall. Please plan on wearing a mask. For more information, including a livestream link, visit southern.edu/mcarthurlecture.