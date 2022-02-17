Inaugural Benjamin McArthur Lecture

Southern Adventist University’s honors program, Southern Scholars, welcomes historian Eric Anderson, PhD, as presenter for the first Benjamin McArthur Endowed Lecture. A specialist in United States history, Anderson will explore how society approaches an imperfect past and flawed heroes. All are invited to the free talk on February 17 at 7 p.m. in Southern’s Ackerman Auditorium on the second floor of Mabel Wood Hall. Please plan on wearing a mask. For more information, including a livestream link, visit southern.edu/mcarthurlecture.

Education & Learning
