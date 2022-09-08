How to Increase Learner Engagement

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Whether you work with elementary school students, college students, or adult learners, being engaged in what is being learned is big! This class will show you seven tried-and-true practical strategies of increasing learner engagement so that your learners can get the information you're giving, retain it, and enjoy the journey along the way.

Jay Brian is a professionally certified corporate trainer and Learning and Development professional with almost 10 years of experience on the stage both virtually and in-person. He has experience teaching/training in nonprofit organizations, churches, and corporate organizations both nationally and internationally. Jay also holds a Virtual Facilitation Certification. Currently, Jay resides in Chattanooga, Tennessee with his wife, Breona, and his two children, Havana and JJ.

