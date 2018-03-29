Tickets are $59.50 and $39.50 plus applicable fees and are available at all Ticketmaster Outlets, and Tivoli Theatre Box Office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Indigo Girls
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Education & LearningFishing 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Megan Saunders
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Heart of Art
-
Art & ExhibitionsBlock by Block: Big Ideas for Small Spaces
-
Art & ExhibitionsBlock By Block Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsHaley Fazio and Dillon McMillan Artist Reception
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyTerrarium Art Workshop
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Education & LearningMiniature Garden Workshop
Sunday
-
Education & LearningSterling Silver & Pebble Workshop
-
Concerts & Live MusicSpinster
-
Theater & DanceJourney Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMad Record Show
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Education & LearningBasic Energy Workshop
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning OutdoorThe Chattanooga Hiking Club Presents Ben Friberg
-
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic!
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Education & LearningValentine Love Notes
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Education & LearningSelf-Driving Cars and Smart Cities
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningCultivating Relationships
-
Education & LearningSpecial NextGen Home Construction Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & LearningStill Life Painting Boot Camp with Melissa Hefferlin
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningValentine’s Card Making Social