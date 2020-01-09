Indirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash

(Method used by DiVinci, Rembrandt, Vermeer, VanDyke and others)
Subject open to student choice of genre: Landscape, Portraiture, Still Life, Sea or City Scape
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
(Method used by DiVinci, Rembrandt, Vermeer, VanDyke and others)
Subject open to student choice of genre: Landscape, Portraiture, Still Life, Sea or City Scape
Education & LearningChattanooga Singing Circle
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating a 2020 Vision Board
-
Art & ExhibitionsGnome Workshop
This & ThatThe Palace Theater
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Kids & FamilySoap Making 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
Concerts & Live MusicThe Bird and The Bear
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate & Advanced Watercolor
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatLid Workshop with Loren
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningBeginner Cake Decorating
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Handlettering
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatHandbuilding 1 with Carrie Anne Parks
Education & LearningSew What
This & ThatChess K-night
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatWheel 1 with Lolly Durant
Art & ExhibitionsIntroduction to Calligraphy
-
Food & DrinkNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Concerts & Live MusicBlack Tusk, All Hell, Taverns
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatMAC Fursday Thursday Adoption Special
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Education & LearningWild Heart Woman: Create Your Happy New Year!
Health & WellnessCouple's Massage 101
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Theater & DanceBallroom Dance & Lesson
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe 9th Street Stompers
-
© 2019 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.