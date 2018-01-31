Infinity Flux New Year’s Eve

Locally owned and operated comics and gaming shop Infinity Flux will host their third-annual New Year’s Eve party Sunday, December 31. The event provides an alternative to the typical New Year’s Eve parties, offering a night of gaming to new and seasoned gamers.

“Our annual New Year’s Eve party is a way for us to say thank you to the amazing customers and friends we’ve met over the years. It’s also become a fun time to meet new folks who haven’t heard about the shop and show them how exciting and friendly the gaming community is.” -- Meagan Frey, event organizer and Infinity Flux employee

Infinity Flux boasts a selection of over 100 board game demos, and volunteers will be on-hand all night to teach games to new players. The event is free to attending and will also include a photo booth area, snacks and party favors, and, of course, a midnight countdown.

The shop recently celebrated their third-year in business and, as of last year, have expanded their comic offerings by opening a second, all-comics storefront (located in the same plaza).