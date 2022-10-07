Inside the Enigma Variations

× Expand Julia Milrod A Pre-dinner evening at ArtsBuild. 5:30-7:30 PM with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations is considered one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in orchestral music. Elgar was a huge puzzle fanatic, and his Enigma Variations contains many mysteries including a secret hidden melody that composers and musicians have been trying to guess since its premiere! Join CSO Assistant Conductor Ismael Sandoval as he takes a deep dive into this intriguing musical puzzle and look at a few of the most compelling potential solutions.