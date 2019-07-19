FloraDeer, Dandy Danderson, Mushroomy – who or what are these? You’ll have to step into InsideOut Land to find out.

Flowers sprouting from the floor, painted landscapes covering the walls, sculpted animals throughout – photo opportunities abound in this whimsical natural wonderland.

The entirely unique art installation by local artist J.W. Butts will make you feel as if you’ve stepped from the mall into an enchanted forest. It could be described as part Narnia and part Willy Wonka with some inspiration from the Scenic City's breathtaking beauty mixed in.

Located in a city known for its natural amenities, the theme of the exhibit is directly in line with Chattanooga’s strong connection to the outdoors. To give back to the city and landscape that inspired the art, ten percent of ticket proceeds benefit the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute.

As his first 3D art experience, InsideOut Land is a unique endeavor for Butts. He has a distinctive artistic style that includes bold lines, bright colors and unexpected emotions and is probably best known for his large-scale murals around town. You can find them at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, Barley Chattanooga, Rock/Creek, The Bitter Alibi, The Coin-Op, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Chattanooga Riverwalk, The Woodshop and Humanaut.

Tickets are $10 per person. The installation, located in a storefront inside the mall entrance by Bar Louie, is open 7 days a week from July 19 to September 15. Group discounts and photography rental rates available.

InsideOut Land is sponsored by Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, KISS FM, Courtyard by Marriot, The Pulse, Chattanooga Lookouts, Tennessee Aquarium and InView Graphics.