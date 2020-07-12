Inspire Chattanooga Cool Runnings

Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Inspire Chattanooga Cool Runnings

Inspire Chattanooga meets every Sunday at 8:00 am at Camp Jordan. Join us for a one hour walk or run. Wear comfortable and supportive footwear, along with suitable clothing for the weather. Free and Fun!

