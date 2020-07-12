Inspire Chattanooga Cool Runnings
Inspire Chattanooga meets every Sunday at 8:00 am at Camp Jordan. Join us for a one hour walk or run. Wear comfortable and supportive footwear, along with suitable clothing for the weather. Free and Fun!
to
Camp Jordan Park 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
