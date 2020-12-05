Instagram for Business

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Instagram for Business

Instagram is always evolving.

Reels? Stories? Feed? Highlights? What’s the best way to reach out to your potential customers on this social media platform?

You bring the questions and Jordan Scruggs from Let's Talk Consulting will provide the answers. Let’s figure out the best way to make Instagram work for your business.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/5/instagram-for-business

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Instagram for Business - 2020-12-05 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Instagram for Business - 2020-12-05 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Instagram for Business - 2020-12-05 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Instagram for Business - 2020-12-05 15:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 27, 2020

Wednesday

October 28, 2020

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours