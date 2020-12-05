Instagram for Business

Instagram is always evolving.

Reels? Stories? Feed? Highlights? What’s the best way to reach out to your potential customers on this social media platform?

You bring the questions and Jordan Scruggs from Let's Talk Consulting will provide the answers. Let’s figure out the best way to make Instagram work for your business.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.