Instagram For Artists with Rebecca West

A great Instagram feed supports your Artist Statement, reinforces your brand, helps you engage directly and sincerely with collectors, patrons, and galleries, and attracts new, loyal fans! Whether you are brand new to Instagram, or have been dabbling for a while and are ready to use it with more focus and intention, this webinar is here to help you navigate this powerful marketing platform.

You will learn how to:

Create an effective bio on your Instagram profile Develop a focused Instagram marketing strategy Use apps that save you time and improve your Instagram feed Develop the two most important habits for Instagram marketing success Navigate the ethics of reposting Use Hashtags, tagging, and more to grow and engage your following Outsource effectively when it’s time to delegate your Instagram marketing

We all know you’d rather be in your studio making art, so let’s make sure the time you spend on social media marketing is productive, focused, and well-used! By the time we finish you’ll have better tools for making a powerful first impression with Instagram, showcasing your art, your story, and your journey for the world to enjoy! Plenty of time will be reserved for Q & A. The class will be held via ZOOM so join us from anywhere! A link to join the class will be emailed to you prior to the class. A recording of the class will be provided to everyone who registers.

https://townsendatelier.com/product/instagram-for-artists-online-with-rebecca-west/

Click here to download free ZOOM app.

GIVEWAY! There will be a drawing at the end of the webinar for one free coaching session with Rebecca. Must be in attendance to win.

About the instructor:

Presented by author and entrepreneur Rebecca West, a business coach for creative entrepreneurs. Featured in Bustle, Success Magazine, The London Times, and CNN, she loves taking big goals and turning them into bite-size steps and making all the “Business Stuff” more understandable and less overwhelming. In-person attendees will have a chance to win a Free Quick-Fix Coaching Session with Rebecca!