Instant Pot 101

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Instant Pot is all the rage right now. It is a fabulous cooking device that wraps up a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and in some cases, a yogurt maker, into one compact package. Now it is time to learn how to use this versatile and intriguing piece of kitchen equipment.

Join us for an afternoon of learning about ‘Instant Pot’ basics. By the end of the afternoon, each participant will leave with a satisfied belly, recipes to take home, and many answered questions.

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407
Food & Drink
