Instant Pot Basic

We’ve all recently either acquired an ‘Instant Pot’ or know someone who has. It is a fabulous cooking device that wraps up a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and in some cases, a yogurt maker, into one compact package. Now it is time to learn how to use this versatile and intriguing piece of kitchen equipment.

Join Amanda Nelson-Varnell, of Dish T’Pass Catering Company, for an afternoon of learning about ‘Instant Pot’ basics. Together we will explore 4 different ways to use an ‘Instant Pot’--sampling as we go along. By the end of the afternoon, each participant will leave with a satisfied belly, recipes to take home, and many answered questions. To sign up, visit: http://www.crabtreefarms.org/mindful-living