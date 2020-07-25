× Expand The Chattery Instant Pot Desserts

Instant Pot Desserts

The Instant Pot isn't just for soups, beans, and grains—you can also make beautiful desserts!

Best-selling author Laurel Randolph will walk you through tips and tricks for making delicious, eye-catching desserts in the pressure cooker and offer a live demo of a recipe from her new cookbook, Instant Pot Desserts. It's the perfect summer class since you can make cakes, puddings, cheesecakes, and brownies without turning on the oven and heating up your home. Plus, ticket holders will be entered into a raffle to win their own copy of the Instant Pot Desserts cookbook!

The teacher is donating the proceeds from this class to benefit Feeding America.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/instant-pot-desserts-online-class-tickets-112363235462

About the teacher:

Laurel Randolph is an LA-based best-selling cookbook author and has been a professional writer for over ten years. She has written three cookbooks, The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook, The Instant Pot No-Pressure Cookbook, and the recently released Instant Pot Desserts. In addition, she is currently writing a nonfiction book about the history of pie. Read more about Laurel on her website here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.