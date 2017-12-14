Interference: Solo Show By Damien Crisp

Please join us on Thursday, December 14, between 5-8pm for for the opening reception of “Interference”: a solo show by Damien Crisp.

Damien Crisp is an artist currently living and working in Chattanooga, TN. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and his Master of Fine Arts at School of Visual Arts in New York City. His work includes painting, writing, photography, collage, and installation.

“Interference” will include of compilation of Crisp’s work spanning many years, including paintings, collage, and his book, “Slave." Crisp’s work exists in a space between directness and ambiguity. Probably best known for his political activism, his work is often viewed through a political lens, though can also be read as deeply personal. Much like poetry, meaning of his work is often suspended - but his emotive mark-making and re-iterations of text feel relatable to anyone living in the 21st century. His work is a playground for semioticians, painters, and psychoanalysts alike.

This event is free and open to the public! We hope to see you there.