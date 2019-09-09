Intermediate Advanced Watercolor

Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Time to kick your paintings up a notch? This intermediate and advanced class is designed for students to work at their own pace. Receive individual instruction and discover your own unique style. Each session will begin with a brief review of one of the fundamentals of painting: using design in a composition, painting atmospheric and linear perspective, mixing colors, relating values, and anything the students would like to cover. See how to manipulate your source material to create the painting you want.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-09 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-16 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-23 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-09-30 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-10-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-10-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-10-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Advanced Watercolor - 2019-10-07 13:00:00
DI 16.36

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

September 6, 2019

Saturday

September 7, 2019

Sunday

September 8, 2019

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours