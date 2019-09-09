Time to kick your paintings up a notch? This intermediate and advanced class is designed for students to work at their own pace. Receive individual instruction and discover your own unique style. Each session will begin with a brief review of one of the fundamentals of painting: using design in a composition, painting atmospheric and linear perspective, mixing colors, relating values, and anything the students would like to cover. See how to manipulate your source material to create the painting you want.
Intermediate Advanced Watercolor
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
