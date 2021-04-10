Intermediate Embroidery: April Showers, May Flowers

We're skipping the showers part and going straight for the florals in this intermediate embroidery class.

Participants will learn five popular embroidery styles, running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, chain stitch and the french knot, through examples and demonstrations. Take your embroidery to the next level with creative techniques to make a one-of-a-kind flower and learn ways to add custom additions to your designs. While this is an introduction to embroidery, the image will need a lot of detail and take longer to complete.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed outside of Chattanooga or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, a tea towel with an iron-on floral design, six thread colors, an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address (to send supplies) upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Monday, April 5 at 1pm ET.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo teaches the Chattery's embroidery classes, which have included Embroidery 101, Spooky Halloween Stitching, Pet Portraits, Holiday Hand Towels, Cocktail Recipe Hand Towels, and Spring Flowers T-Shirt Embroidery. Sarah is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over a decade, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs, organizing creative collaboration, with focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.