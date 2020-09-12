× Expand The Chattery Intermediate Enneagram Instincts

Some of the most powerful Enneagram work you can do is around understanding the three Enneagram instincts. In this level-two workshop, we'll talk about what the three instincts are, how to identify yours, and how knowing more about your dominant and blind spot instincts can yield powerful insights into your behavior. While prior knowledge of the Enneagram is not necessary, it will be helpful to understanding this deeper Enneagram layer.

Class details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/12/intermediate-enneagram-instincts

About the teacher:

Liz Norell is a yoga teacher, life coach, and college professor who values genuine connection and service above all else. She works with women (and sometimes men!) who stay busy yet feel unaccomplished, who feel certain there must be more fulfillment and purpose to life than hectic days and sleep-deprived nights. She helps others root down into their true callings, then gather the courage to leap to answer those callings. Using a holistic approach, informed by the Courageous Life Coaching program, the tools of Playing Big, and the Enneagram framework, she helps others come home to their truest hopes and trust they have everything they need to pursue their dreams.