Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts

Some of the most powerful Enneagram work you can do is around understanding the three Enneagram instincts. In this level-two workshop, we'll talk about what the three instincts are, how to identify yours, and how knowing more about your dominant and blind spot instincts can yield powerful insights into your behavior. While prior knowledge of the Enneagram is not necessary, it will be helpful to understanding this deeper Enneagram layer.

Class details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/12/intermediate-enneagram-instincts

About the teacher:

Liz Norell is a yoga teacher, life coach, and college professor who values genuine connection and service above all else. She works with women (and sometimes men!) who stay busy yet feel unaccomplished, who feel certain there must be more fulfillment and purpose to life than hectic days and sleep-deprived nights. She helps others root down into their true callings, then gather the courage to leap to answer those callings. Using a holistic approach, informed by the Courageous Life Coaching program, the tools of Playing Big, and the Enneagram framework, she helps others come home to their truest hopes and trust they have everything they need to pursue their dreams.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intermediate Enneagram: Instincts - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 20, 2020

Friday

August 21, 2020

Saturday

August 22, 2020

Sunday

August 23, 2020

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight