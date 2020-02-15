Intermediate Fluid Art

Get ready for the next step in fluid art!

In this intermediate class, you will experiment with fluid art o create beautiful, archival quality artwork. You will learn how to prepare the paint and canvas, more advanced fluid techniques, and how to finish your artwork so that it can last for years. We’ll also use a small torch to torch the cells.

All supplies included. You will take home artwork that you and your family can enjoy for years to come.

About the teacher:

Kittie Diggs is the mother of four, a writer and a painter. Kittie turned to painting and writing as ways to heal from the death of her oldest son. He died from suicide when he was 18. The hardest thing for her has been to watch her other children suffer and remain stuck in their grief. Kittie has worked extensively on herself and her past trauma in order to help her other children grow and become all that they can be in spite of suffering such a great and awful loss. As a result, Kittie is a certified Gateless writing teacher and artist. Her greatest gift is to pass along some of the knowledge of her healing on to others. it is possible to overcome and grow from even the most tragic and awful things. For her tapping into her creativity has been pivotal and she is so happy to share that now.