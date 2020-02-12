Intermediate Handlettering: Note Taking

Learn how to create amazing hand lettered notes! We will learn several fonts and tricks to fill a page in a hurry. Plus, learn a few other hand lettered doodles, like banners, fillers, and basic florals! Using these skills, we will practice taking hand lettered notes at the end of class.

Please note: Handlettering experience recommended. Those who attended Beginner Handlettering will need to bring their Tombow Fude hard nib or other pen you are comfortable with. Others will be able to purchase pens in the class if needed. Practice supplies and a workbook to keep included.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!