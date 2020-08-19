Intermediate iPhoneography: Hands-on App Training

If you want to expand your smartphone photo editing skills, this class will help you do just that! We’ll deep-dive into four popular free (or mostly free) photo editing apps and learn the inner workings of each one in this hands-on class.

Attendees will learn how to use Snapseed, VSCO, Instasize, and ColorStory with confidence, learning the pros and cons of each app. We’ll explore which apps have the best filters, manual editing tools, and extra features you might not know you ever needed. All while editing photos ourselves in each app!

Photos for editing will be provided by the instructor but feel free to bring one you'd like to edit as well during the class.

Android users welcome!

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/8/19/intermediate-iphoneography-hands-on-app-training

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.