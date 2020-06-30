× Expand The Chattery Intermediate Quickbooks Online

Intermediate QuickBooks Online

If you’re an entrepreneur, you know how tricky it is to determine whether your books are kept correctly. If you have used QBO for a little while and need to learn some more tips and tricks, here is what we will cover:

Reporting – how to customize and send reports

How to bill a client for a cost

How to create a bill and pay it

How to use the receipt app

Advanced features of the banking feeds

Tips for moving around and preferences

All levels of users welcome.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intermediate-quickbooks-online-online-class-tickets-98075244697

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.