Intermediate QuickBooks Online

If you’re an entrepreneur, you know how tricky it is to determine whether your books are kept correctly. If you have used QBO for a little while and need to learn some more tips and tricks, here is what we will cover:

Reporting – how to customize and send reports

How to bill a client for a cost

How to create a bill and pay it

How to use the receipt app

Advanced features of the banking feeds

Tips for moving around and preferences

All levels of users welcome. Bring your laptop and questions.

Please note: This is an intermediate level QBO class. If you’re attending the morning Beginner QuickBooks class offered at 9am, bring your lunch to dine between the two classes.

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).