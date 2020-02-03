Intermediate Tarot

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This class is for those of you who are a bit more advanced in Tarot. You know the meanings, but you’re ready for the next level. Learn how card meanings work with other cards, learn techniques that help you with bringing a reading to its conclusion. Above all, learn how to use Tarot to help you through difficult times.

Students are welcome to bring their own Tarot cards.

About the teacher:

Gale Carrier has been reading Tarot since 1973 when someone gave her a deck of the old style Tarot with the Egyptian Ankh on the back. She developed her own style of reading Tarot after she found that most books on the meanings of the Tarot offered little advice on how the cards matched up with one another. She didn't see anything like that until she was in her mid to late 40's and by then she had already figured that out. So, now she's more than ready to give back to those who are willing and interested in learning.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
4235212643
