Intermediate Tarot

to Google Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is for those of you who are a bit more advanced in Tarot. You know the meanings, but you’re ready for the next level. Learn how card meanings work with other cards, learn techniques that help you with bringing a reading to its conclusion. Above all, learn how to use Tarot to help you through difficult times.

Students are welcome to bring their own Tarot cards.

About the teacher:

Gale Carrier has been reading Tarot since 1973 when someone gave her a deck of the old style Tarot with the Egyptian Ankh on the back. She developed her own style of reading Tarot after she found that most books on the meanings of the Tarot offered little advice on how the cards matched up with one another. She didn't see anything like that until she was in her mid to late 40's and by then she had already figured that out. So, now she's more than ready to give back to those who are willing and interested in learning.

Info

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Talks & Readings
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Tarot - 2019-11-04 18:00:00
DI 16.42

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 22, 2019

Wednesday

October 23, 2019

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours