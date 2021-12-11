International Market & More

× Expand River City Company Krampusnacht

Step into Cooper’s Alley and let their International Market and More transport you to another part of the world. Each day highlights a different region of the world while supporting our local refugee and international artists. Enjoy the art, food, music, activities, and one of a kind gifts created by our neighbors and friends.

December 11th: World Holiday Market

A family friendly market, organized by Culture Chatt, with items from around the world will be from 11am - 5pm Afterwards, the market will reopen at 6:00pm with a small, Bavarian night market to celebrate Krampusnacht. Attendees will also enjoy live music by Ashley and the X’s.