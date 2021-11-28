International Market & More

Cooper's Alley 10 East 7th Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Step into Cooper’s Alley and let their International Market and More transport you to another part of the world. Each day highlights a different region of the world while supporting our local refugee and international artists. Enjoy the art, food, music, activities, and one of a kind gifts created by our neighbors and friends.

November 28th: Artist’s Sunday

This alternative to Black Friday showcases the work and performances from local artists. Attendees will have a variety of food to enjoy, activities with Art 120 and International Paint Pals along with plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts for family and friends.

