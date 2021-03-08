International Women's Day Bike Ride

Join us on International Women's Day for a social and casual bike ride around town!

Dress as your favorite female super hero (living, dead, fictional or non-fictional) for a chance to win some cool bike related schwag! Real life heroes encouraged (think RBG, Dolly Parton) but we'd totally love to see a bunch of Wonder Women out there too!

Meet at Velo Coffee Roasters at 5 p.m. We'll have a quick safety talk and program beforehand (about 5 minutes) and ride 8-10 miles around town for a casually paced ride. We will end at Heaven and Ale on Main Street for a beer afterwards (beer and snacks purchased on your own).

This ride is open to women and girls of any age, or anyone who identifies as a woman.

Event by Bike Walk Chattanooga