After the productions of The Odd Couple by Neil Simon, and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe , Signal Mountain Middle/High School closes its 2018-2019 season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods, directed by Ruth Farrimond, with vocal direction by Beth DuRoy.
"Into The Woods"
Signal Mountain High School 315 Ault Rd, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
