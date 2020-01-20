Introduction to Airbnb: Creating a New Income Stream

This course will outline everything you need to know to be a part of the 650,000 hosts national wide that use short term vacation rental income to pay of mortgages, pay down debt, or start a business. This course will outline how to start your own short term vacation rental, what to expect when hosting, how to manage both a rental and a full time job, as well as understanding the changing legalities of short term rentals in our community.

Trust us, it'll be way more fun that it sounds! Begin your year with a new income stream and open up more opportunities for the year.

About the teacher:

Briana Garza-Wilson is a Mommy to an amazing CSAS 2nd Grader, Director of Healthcare Services as a local nonprofit organization, Owner of Gris Property Management, and Chatt Taste Food Tours. Briana began her career as an Airbnb/ VRBO host in 2016. Her first year hosting, she made so many mistakes as a host she almost gave up. After talking about her woes to a friend in a local coffee shop, a patron sitting close joined the conversation and to her surprise connected her with who would be her mentor over the last three years. She has since redesigned her approach to rentals and streamlined her customer service messaging. Her co-host Constance (her daughter) and her take pride and showing interested Chattanoogans how they can also establish a consistent income stream to achieve their goals. The goal she achieved through managing vacation rentals was launching my passion project: Chatt Taste Food Tours.