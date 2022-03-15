× Expand thechattery.org Introduction to Ayurveda: Principles for Self Care

In this introductory course, you'll learn the basic principles of Ayurveda, the traditional medical system of India, from a trained Ayurvedic practitioner. You'll receive practical health guidelines for the southeast's humid climate, the Ayurvedic rules for yoga and exercise, and Ayurvedic meal planning directions for optimal health. You'll learn how to select and implement Ayurvedic morning therapies and you'll walk away with an entire Ayurvedic daily routine that's personalized to your body type and the season.

About the instructor:

Jennifer Maklan is an Āyurvedic Practitioner with training in classical Āyurveda, the traditional medical system of India. Jennifer completed the Svastha Ācarya Program at ĀYU Academy, a leading Āyurveda education program that teaches Ayurveda as it is taught in India. She is trained in Āyurvedic therapies and is currently continuing her education in the Samudra Ayurvedic Physicians Program. Jennifer founded and directed a popular online Ayurveda directory which was later acquired by an international Āyurvedic skincare giant. While there, Jennifer became Senior Manager of U.S. Operations and directed various online and offline Ayurveda-related projects. To learn more about Ayurveda and view available programs, free consultations, and services, visit ChattanoogaAyurveda.com.