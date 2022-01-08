Introduction to Ayurveda

× Expand www.ChattanoogaAyurveda.com Create your own Personalized Ayurvedic Health Plan!

Ayurveda, the traditional medical system of India, provides guidance on healthy living throughout every stage of life. Like Chinese Medicine, it’s a holistic system for health and healing rooted in the basic principles of nature.

At this introductory workshop, you’ll learn the fundamentals of Ayurveda, the Ayurvedic doshas, and body types, so you can easily begin your own personal Ayurvedic lifestyle.

You’ll devise a seasonal plan for your body type, with guidance from Jennifer, and walk away with specific actions and 5 recipes that will positively impact your health and wellbeing.

Jennifer Maklan is an Āyurvedic Practitioner with training in classical Āyurveda. Classical Āyurveda adheres to the principles of Āyurveda as they are taught in India and explained in the ancient Āyurvedic medical texts. Jennifer completed the Svastha Ācarya Program at ĀYU Academy, a leading Āyurveda education program. She is trained in Āyurvedic therapies and continues her education in the Samudra Ayurvedic Physicians Program. Visit www.ChattanoogaAyurveda.com to learn more.

Please contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.