× Expand The Chattery Bleach Dyeing

Introduction to Bleach Dyeing - ONLINE CLASS

In this class, you'll be learning all about bleach dyeing!

Artist Alecia Vera will be demonstrating a bleach dyeing process on fabric. This can include clothing, pillow cases, sheets, etc. -- pretty much any fabric that isn’t white. Multiple fabrics encouraged as there are some that won’t take bleach.

Learn the process of bleach dyeing through this class and then try it for yourself at your own home!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-bleach-dyeing-online-class-tickets-103743248850

About the teacher:

Alecia Vera is a working artist based out of Chattanooga, TN. She dabbles in a myriad of techniques with multiple mediums. You’ll know you’ve come across any of her tchotchkes when you see loads of color, random paint chips, and lots of style.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.