Introduction to Calligraphy

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

This class is an introduction to the basics of calligraphy. From these basics in class, students can pursue developing the skills of a traditional style of calligraphy or can adapt them into a more contemporary style. Good penmanship is not required - only a desire to enjoy oneself and to learn some of the basics of the art of calligraphy.

Supplies: We will provide all supplies including: paper for practice and calligraphy pens for you to take home. Students will need to bring a small quotation or an inspirational phrase to use for your project.

About the teacher:

Linda Harris is a local calligrapher who loves the written word and beautiful lettering. A retired Physical Education teacher in Walker County, Linda is married to a retired teacher and has shared her life with him for 47 years. She has a beagle and a rescue mixed breed that she adores, Scrappy and Gizmo. She majored in P.E. in college, with a minor in art. She also enjoys kayaking, gardening, cooking and is an avid reader. She is looking forward to sharing her love of calligraphy with a group.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
