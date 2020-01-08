Introduction to Calligraphy

This class is an introduction to the basics of calligraphy. From these basics in class, students can pursue developing the skills of a traditional style of calligraphy or can adapt them into a more contemporary style. Good penmanship is not required - only a desire to enjoy oneself and to learn some of the basics of the art of calligraphy.

Supplies: We will provide all supplies including: paper for practice and calligraphy pens for you to take home. Students will need to bring a small quotation or an inspirational phrase to use for your project.

About the teacher:

Linda Harris is a local calligrapher who loves the written word and beautiful lettering. A retired Physical Education teacher in Walker County, Linda is married to a retired teacher and has shared her life with him for 47 years. She has a beagle and a rescue mixed breed that she adores, Scrappy and Gizmo. She majored in P.E. in college, with a minor in art. She also enjoys kayaking, gardening, cooking and is an avid reader. She is looking forward to sharing her love of calligraphy with a group.