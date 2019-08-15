Introduction to Candle Making

#FollowYourScentces and come join us for the experience of making your own TRH candles! Learn from our skilled and trained candle makers on how to create the perfectly scented candle. These workshops are fun for friends, couples, locals, and visitors of our beautiful Scenic City!

They fill up quickly, so grab a friend and join us!

Class Details:

Workshops are 1.5-2 hours long. Please arrive 15 minutes early to settle in.

Learn how to make 2 perfectly scented candles from our fragrance menu and how to choose the right scent for you.

BYOB - We will provide drink ware.

Enjoy a 20% off all in house products after your class for when you come to pickup your candles.

Pick up your candles the next day from The Rustic House or have them shipped for $12.

About the teachers:

Is it possible to make a simple, clean-burning candle without sacrificing quality? When Emily Warr and her best friend Chelsea Cash started The Rustic House, they knew exactly what they wanted in a candle. They burned through a variety of “good” candles, but never found one that they truly enjoyed.

Why?

From gaudy containers and cheap waxes to weak scent throws, traditional candles never fit the bill for them. After hearing about how some companies used sketchy, cheap ingredients in their candles, Chelsea and Emily were determined to create a simple, clean-burning candle.

From the time they were 14, Chelsea and Emily knew they wanted to run their own business. Creating a product from start to finish was such a rewarding thought! Since they both enjoyed candles, starting a candle company was a no-brainer. Most goals, dreams, and friends change with time, but their passion for candles never wavered. At 20, they began studying and experimenting how to make the best soy candle that they wanted to burn in our own home--not just sell!

After five years of testing, they finally formulated the perfectly scented soy candle. Upon Emily graduating with a business degree from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2013 (and convincing Chelsea to move to town), their dream finally came true --The Rustic House was established that same year. And the rest, as they say, is history!